IPS Breakdown To Blame For Water Shortages In Wa

The Water problem being experienced by residents of Wa township has been attributed to the breakdown of the Intermediate Pumping Station (IPS) located around Dorimon in the Wa West District.

The IPS, which pumps water to Wa town from the main treatment plant at Jambusi, broke down early this July, forcing the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to suspend operations.

Mr Martin Kofi Ansah-Asante, Acting Regional Chief Manager of GWCL in the Upper West told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, the suspension of operations was to enable them to work on the IPS.

The work involved in maintaining the IPS was huge, he added, hence the delay in addressing the problem of intermittent water shortages.

Prior to the construction of the Jambusi Water Treatment Plant, residents of Wa were supplied with water from boreholes.

Mr Ansah-Asante said those boreholes were kept as strategic backups following the commissioning of the treatment plant last year, and this had helped to avoid a water crisis in the area.

He assured residents that the problem would be fixed soon and pleaded with them to bear with the company.