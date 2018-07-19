Ashaiman To Benefit From Massive Infrastructure Development

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ashaiman says he desires to see Ashaiman witness massive infrastructure development which will bring relief to people in the municipality.

Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere says the Municipality is confronted with a number of challenges especially in the area of housing, and there is the need to embark on an agenda to salvage it.

He made this known on Tuesday on the sidelines of a visit to some selected sites within the Municipality by members of the Foshan Chamber of Commerce (FCC), Guangzhou, China.

The visit was to accord the FCC the opportunity to see firsthand, lands that were earmarked for development as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between ASHMA and FCC.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Okyere explained that the affordable housing infrastructure would help reduce the number of unhoused population in the Municipality.

Mr. Wu Weixin, the Chairman of the Foshan Chamber of Commerce, said the business centres which would include international truck terminal, affordable housing units, manufacturing industries and markets, would help in the development of the municipality.

Mr. Weixin said 'that the investment will build a business relationship between the Foshan Chamber of Commerce and the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly and Ghana as whole.'

He added that 'Foshan Chamber of Commerce is ready to transfer its models of business to the people of the municipality to help build a great business relationship with the municipality.'

It would be recalled that Foshan Chamber of Commerce signed a memorandum of understanding with the ASHMA to construct certain facilities within the Ashaiman Municipality.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ashaiman signed on behalf of ASHMA whilst Mr. Weixin signed on behalf of the Foshan Chamber of Commerce.

As part of the agreement, the Foshan Chamber of Commerce was to invest close to 50 million US dollars into developmental projects within the Ashiaman Municipality.