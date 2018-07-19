Court Cautions Businessman After Failing To Provide Shelter For His Children

A businessman who failed to provide shelter for his two kids has been cautioned and discharged by a District Court in Accra.

The court presided over by Ms Aret Nsemoh on July 9, this year remanded Michael Kofi Asare on two counts of failing to supply to his two kids basic necessities in terms of health, education and shelter.

Asare had pleaded guilty to the charges and the court remanded him into Police custody and deferred his sentence to Tuesday July 17.

However when Asare appeared before the court on Tuesday, he had settled the maintenance arrears, hence the court cautioned and discharged him.

Detective Inspector Simon Terkpor narrated that the complainant, an ex-girlfriend of the convict resides at Ashalley Botwe in Accra and has two kids with Asare, who are nine and five years old.

He said the children live with the complainant.

The Prosecution said the complainant said that since September last year, Asare has refused to take care of the children and all efforts to get him provide them with food and shelter had failed.

Prosecution said in April this year, the complainant filed a case at the Family and Juvenile Court in Accra and the court ordered him to pay GH 300.00 cedis as monthly maintenance for the two children.

According to the prosecution, Asare only paid GH 90 cedis and failed to pay for the rest of the money so a referral letter from the court was issued to the complainant to report the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victim's Support Unit, Ministries, Accra, he was arrested.