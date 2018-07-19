Avoid Hatred, Vindictiveness And Focus On Election 2020

Mr Victor Kwame Ekwam, a defeated contestant to the position of organiser of the National Democratic Congress for Agona West, has called on party supporters to eschew hatred and vindictiveness to build a strong force towards the 2020 election.

He said such acts discouraged influential members who want to use their resources and energy to serve the party.

Mr Ekwam, a businessman made the call when he spoke with journalists at Agona Swedru in the Central Region after losing in the recent Agona West Constituency executive elections to Mr Charles Agbavitor.

He said as the NDC in opposition it needed people with vision and innovative ideas to manage the party to become vibrant and attractive to win more supporters.

He said: 'It doesn't matter whether the delegates failed to vote for me, my vision and aspiration for the NDC in the Agona West and the Central Region at large, still remains to work hard for the party to win the 2020 elections.'

Mr Ekwam said he would strongly support the newly elected executives and pledged to provide logistics to assist in the work of the party and called on the regional and national executives of the party to be vigilant so that people who are bent on serving the party with their energy and resources were not discouraged.

He stated that the NDC needed peace and united front to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party come 2020 elections, to continue with its developmental projects.

Mr Ekwam expressed gratitude to the delegates for the love and support they gave him during and after the constituency elections.