Vanguard Assurance Partner With Fire Service

Vanguard Assurance is collaborating with Ghana Fire Service to speed up insurance claims processing for its clients.

According to the company, the collaboration would mean that in the event of a claim as a result of fire to an insured property, the Vanguard Mobile App which was launched some few months ago would facilitate the fire service report which is one of the requirements of the claimant.

Hitherto, the insured, in the event of an accident, is required to submit certain documents to aid in the processing of the insurance claim.

These documents, of which the fire service report is one, are Completed claim form, Police report, Repair Estimate and photographs of damaged vehicle (optional).

Executive Vice Chairman of Vanguard Assurance, Dr. Amenyedor spoke to JoyBusiness at a media launch of the Vanguard ‘Digital Half Day Claims Payment’ Service where he said, “we have a collaboration with Fire Service now such that when there is a fire in your premises, and you send us an alert using our app.

Fire Service would receive the alert as well so they will come straight to your site; most times, when people try to reach the Fire Service using the normal 191, 192, most times it doesn’t go through but our alert would get there so they’ll come in there and try to fight the fire, quench the fire.”

According to Dr Amenyedor, the service is available for Home Insurance and any other Fire Insurance Policy.