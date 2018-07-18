2nd KNUST Graduate Wins Entrepreneurship Award

For the second time in a row, a female graduating student has emerged winner of the KNUST entrepreneurial award instituted by an Alumnus of the university in partnership with the university’s Department of Publishing Studies (DoPS).

Ms. Mabel Nti-Acheampong was announced the winner of the “K.C. Amese Award” during the latest DoPS Entrepreneurship Graduation ceremony held at the university.

Ms. Nti-Acheampong is the second female to grab the award since its inception. Joan Benson Nkansah, founder of Belle Bijou Foundation received the first award in 2017.

The “K.C. Amese Award” was instituted by Mr. Kormi Courage Amese, co-founder of Bluevyne Limited, an Accra-based startup printing & publishing company and it is to encourage graduating students to start practical entrepreneurial ventures in their own small way.

For her prize, Ms. Mabel Nti received a cash prize, a plaque and automatically become a mentee and directly benefit from business networks of the sponsor.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Mr. Amese indicated his goal is to help build one hundred (100) young entrepreneurial businesses in the next 10 years.

He assured the gathering that any student or group of students who have started an entrepreneurial venture of their own, done something practical, have a model that is feasible and are willing to take the next step to ensure their dream becomes a reality are eligible to benefit from his wide resources in mentorship and other assistance to start their journey to economic freedom and to further do their bit to support nation building.

Mr. Amese believes strongly that creating a resilient entrepreneurial spirit will avert graduate students from joining the teeming unemployed youth in Ghana. He added that countries like Germany, China and the US have become economically successful largely because of their entrepreneurial spirit that gave rise to start-ups which later became industry giant.

He urged the graduates to follow their passion and continuously explore new opportunities to make a difference.

