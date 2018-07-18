Policing In Ghana – Morale And Motivation

Work culture is an important aspect of Police organization because it influences the motivation, attitudes, behaviour and performance of the members of the organization. It evolves over fairly long period of time. However, there can be changes in the work culture with the change in the top management’s philosophy. It gives a separate identity to the organization as compared to other organizations through practices and customs.

Organisational culture also depends on the goals which are targets and objectives for future performance. They help focus employee’s attention on items of greater importance to the organization, encourage better planning for the allocation of crucial resources ( time, money and energy). It works as a motivation process.

There is a problem of low self-esteem in the Police Service . Some of the leaders have failed to maintain good human relations with their subordinates and provide opportunities for career development to increase morale. In Police Directorates, Departments and Units, the leader’s job is to identify employee’s drive and needs and to channel their behaviour to motivate them towards task performance.

Chaudhary Rohit in his book, “Policing, Reinvention Strategies in marketing framework, Sage Publications, New Delhi, 2009. p.40”, states that “ in the changing and challenging environment of economic liberalization and globalization, only a truly motivated and committed workforce can take an organization to the pinnacles of performance and achievement in the Police Departments.”

After the Police Service as an organisation has selected and trained its employees, it is important that employees be motivated and satisfied with their jobs. In the workplace, motivation is the feeling that drives workers to perform well. Ability and skill determine whether a worker can do the job, but motivation determines whether the worker will do it properly. Although actually testing the relationship between motivation and performance is difficult, psychologists generally assume that increased worker motivation results in increased job performance.

Douglas McGregor at the MIT Sloan School of Management in the 1960’s developed Theory X and Theory Y on employee motivation . It described two different attitudes towards workforce motivation.

In this theory, management assumes that employees are inherently lazy and will avoid work if they can. Because of this workers need to be closely supervised and comprehensive systems of control put in place. According to this theory, employees will show little ambition without an enticing incentive program and will avoid responsibility whenever they can. Managers who are influenced by theory X believe that everything must end in blaming someone. They think most employees are only out for themselves and their sole interest in the job is to earn money. They tend to blame employees in most situations, without questioning the systems, policy or lack of training which could be the real cause of failures. Managers who subscribe to Theory X tend to take a rather pessimistic view of their employees.

The result of this line of thought is that Theory X managers naturally adopt a controlling style based on the threat of punishment. Critics however believe that a Theory X manager could be an impediment to employee morale and productivity. I tend to agree with these critics in the context of this piece.

The Theory Y management influenced by this theory, assumes that employees are ambitious, self-motivated and anxious to accept greater responsibility and exercise self- control, self direction, autonomy and empowerment. They also believe that employees have the desire to be creative and become forward looking. There is a chance for greater productivity by giving employees the freedom to perform to the best of their abilities, without being bogged down by rules.

Many people interpret Theory Y as a positive set of assumptions about workers. However, a close reading of The Human Side of Enterprise reveals that McGregor simply argues for managers to be open to a more positive view of workers and the possibilities that create enthusiasm.

McGregor’s X-Y Theories remain guiding principles to management to evolve processes which help in organizational development.

He also states that Auten has developed a new approach to the management of productivity in public service and especially law enforcement organization. His theory asserts that if you seriously seek to motivate employees to higher productivity through the use of certain incentives, then you need to consider the following alternatives:-

Improving the work environment so that the employee is called upon to go beyond the present level of performance and productivity.

Making certain that we acknowledge employee achievement towards goals and objectives

Standardizing, enclosing and enriching job

Creating a healthy governance atmosphere of positive attitudes and approval with the organization

Providing full opportunities for human resource development with the organization.

Morals are an outcome of motivation. The Police Service is often demoralized which in turn affects their performance. Employee’s morale is said to be high when they feel enthusiastic and optimistic about their work, and is said to be low or poor when they are dissatisfied, permissive and frustrated with their jobs. Erosion of morale can be said to exist when there are stoppages, arbitrary transfers, favouritism, intimidation , high labour turnover and lack of interest, absenteeism and disciplinary problems.

In contrast, the main four attributes of good morale are zeal, discipline, self control and satisfaction. The main causes identified for low morale are:-

Frequent disciplinary problems

Accusations of Police brutality by the public

Long and impossible hours of duty

Tyranny and suppression

Arbitrary postings and transfers

Absence of vertical mobility in career planning and progression.

Distorted schemes of reward and punishment

Lack of effective leadership

Political interference

Communication Gap.

Erosion of morale in the Police Service has resulted in the fallen standards of police performance and increase complaints against them. It results in police ineffectiveness.

Workers work beyond 8 hours stated in the Labour Act of 2003 (Act 651) and affirmed by the Police Service Headquarters memo BC.57/332/01 dated 30/06/2015 without compensation as posited in regulation 35(1)(2)&(3).

Regulation 76(1) of the Police Service Regulation 2012 ( C.I.76) sates, “Subject to the provisions of this regulation, the service shall provide accommodation for its officers” and 76(3) states “An officer who lives in a personal house or rents private accommodation for which that officer pays the rent is entitled to twenty per cent ( 20%) of the basic monthly salary of that officer as rent allowance.”

In the face of increasing cost of renting an apartment with its huge advance demanded by landlords ,it is a facer for the Police administration to decide the workforce should pay the advance without reimbursement. 20% of a junior officer’s basic in the writer’s opinion is not enough. An officer decides to rent only when there is no available accommodation in the barracks. Even where there is, the rooms are as small as cubicles. The writer is of the view that whichever amount is paid as advance be spread over the number of years plus the cost of utilities and paid to the renter.

Erosion of Police morale can be mitigated only if the entire police system is referred in proper lines with a critical review of the Police Service Regulation 2012 (C.I.76).

The top echelons of the service have to build up a healthy organization. Public trust, confidence and co-operation and willingness to assist the police can stop further erosion of police morale. Morale building is an unending process in any organization which requires sound human resource management.

According to the eight top theories of motivation, if there is no proper direction, goals and control of workplace, nobody will benefit. No person can be lazy, efficient or enthusiastic every time. No person takes initiative. Thus the leader’s role is very important to motive. How he perceives his subordinates, how he motivates them decides employee’s performance.

The suggestions to improve morale include:-

Human relations approach

Participative management

Job enlargement and enrichment

Healthy superior – subordinate relationship

Restructuring of training modules

Effective leadership

Better working conditions

The Transformational Agenda must seek to address issues of accommodation, abuse of office and of authority and arbitrary transfers critically.

The police morale will remain unsure and self respect brittled, if the public attitude towards the police information by the press remains constantly critical.

Authored By

Richmond Yao Willington

Email: [email protected]