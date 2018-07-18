 Jumia Travel 'Salebrates' Anniversary With Juicy Hotel & Flight Offerings To Customers

As Jumia Travel, the leading travel agency marks its 6th anniversary between Jul 16 and Jul 29, the travel agency says it has juicy hotels and flights offers for its teeming customers across the country.

The travel agency which has over 25,000 hotels on its platform has democratized travel for Nigerians by offering the best available rates for flights and hotels.

Commenting on the anniversary offers, Omolara Adagunodo, the Managing Director of Jumia Travel said: "This 6th anniversary is unique for us because we have made painstaking efforts in partnership with our hotel and flight associates to bring the best deals and rates to our customers. Customers will get up to 67% off their hotel booking."

Giving more details on the available offers, Adagunodo said that hotels on the platform have been grouped into four categories including gold deal, silver deal, bronze deal and mystery hotels adding that "each of the categories comes with amazing discounts."

While urging Nigerians to visit Jumia Travel to book their favourite hotels and flights, Adagunodo reaffirmed the travel agency's commitment to the development of the Nigeria travel industry. She said: "One of our key contributions to the industry is the publication of the Nigeria Hospitality Report which was recently launched. This yearly report has become a reference document for stakeholders and students and of course, we don't intend to stop."