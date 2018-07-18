Palm Wine Tapper Jailed 10 Years For Stealing GH¢65.00

A 23 year old palm wine tapper who broke into the rooms of two persons resident at Obogu in the Asante-Akim South Municipality stealing some cash and assorted items, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, by the Juaso Circuit Court.

The complainants in the case are Yaw Tuffour and Spiritina Ammaniampong, a teacher.

The Court also ordered the convict, Charles Nyarko to pay a compensation of GH¢ 5,000.00 to one of the complainants Spiritina.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and stealing and was convicted on his plea.

Police Detective Birikorang Peasah, prosecuting, told the Court presided over by Mr. Yusif Assibey that the incident happened on July 5.

He said at about 0030 hours, the convict broke into the room of Yaw Tuffour, stole an amount of GH¢65.00 but just as he was leaving the room, Tuffour arrived and he (convict) took to his heels.

With the help of neighbours the convict was arrested after Tuffour raised an alarm.

The money was retrieved from his pocket when a search was conducted on him after which he was handed over to the police.

Prosecution said the police took the convict to his house where a DVD player, Multi TV decoder, a lady's hand bag, a gas cylinder, 4 pieces of cloths, two lace materials and other cosmetic products, were discovered.

When the police questioned him about the owner of the items, he said he had stolen them from the room of a female teacher and further confessed that he had already sold three pieces of kente cloths and a diamond wedding ring which were part of the stolen items.

Further investigation, according to Inspector Peasah, revealed that the items belonged to a teacher called Spiritina Amaniampong who had been on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for the past four months.

The teacher later confirmed ownership of the items when contacted.

GNA

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA