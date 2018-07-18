George Opare Addo To Run As National Youth Organizer Of The NDC

George Opare Addo

Former Municipal Chief Executive of Akuapem North, George Opare Addo has formally declared his intention to run as National Youth Organizer of opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The aspiring Youth Organizer made his intentions known at a press conference organized at the Summit Lodge in Koforidua.

Speaking to teeming supporters most of whom are Constituency Youth Organizers, George Opare Addo, popularly known as PABLO said his decision to contest for the position is as result of his desire to see the NDC return to power come 2020 with the Youth at the forefront of that charge.

He said, "Last year, during my 'Listening Tour', I had the opportunity to listen at first hand, the concerns of many Constituency Youth Organizers and grassroots on their thoughts of returning the party to power. It was general consensus that with the right man leading the Youth Wing, Victory 2020 is a sure bet. I believe I have the experience to deliver this mandate. It’s on this basis that I am running for this office.”

According to him, his decision didn't come lightly as he had to assess himself and the situation to see if he was fit for the office and deliver victory for the NDC in 2020.

He said, " this decision didn't come lightly as I had to fully assess myself and upon reflection, decided to run. I believe I am prepared to lead a Youth Desk capable of leading the charge against this incompetent and inept government of the NPP."

He added that, there is only one agenda he will be pursuing as National Youth Organizer; to ensure the National Democratic Congress is voted back into power.

The former MCE also used the occasion to address issues surrounding the registration of the National Identification Cards.

According to him, "the refusal of the NIA to register Ghanaians with Voter ID cards is a deliberate attempt to prevent people from getting their Ghana cards and must be condemned by all well meaning Ghanaians.

He said the recent dismissal of the Director of the Birth and Death Registry in the Volta Region smacks of a hidden agenda by the ruling party. He was quick to add that the NDC will resist any attempt by government to go about their machiavellian deeds.

Interacting with journalists after the presser, he said he has committed himself with the task of seeing the NDC enter the Flagstaff House in 2020.

The occasion also saw many youth organizers openly declaring their support for his candidature.

The aspiring Youth Organizer has served twice as MCE, first under Prof John Evans Attah Mills and President John Mahama. He is also a two time parliamentary candidate for Okere Constituency, in 2008 and 2012. He holds a degree in Psychology and Philosophy from the University of Ghana. He also holds an Executive Masters in Governance & Leadership from GIMPA as well as an LLB from the same institution. He is currently a Bachelor of Law candidate at the Ghana School of Law.