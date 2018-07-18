Racing Link Express Lights Up Bogoso Golf Club With Maiden Invitational

The first Racing Link Express Invitational Golf tournament has ended at the Bogoso Golf Club with stellar performances from golfers in the Western Region who worked the greens on Sunday July 15.

Like a wild thrill chase, most of the golfers kept oozing lots of intensity on the course for a good showing in the maiden tournament.

It was the company’s first major involvement in golf activities in the region and they seized the opportunity to deliver an outstanding tournament that will remain in the annals of the golf club and the region.

The Freight Forwarding company rewarded winners in the various categories with valuable prizes that scaled from assorted refrigerators, cooking appliances and other electronic devices as well as medals.

When it was all streaking hot, J. S Ghartey maintained intense pace with great consistency to stay atop the Men Group A on a net score of 70.

He beat into second place Foster Koranteng who returned same net score of 70 but was separated on countback.

Emmanuel Oppong posted a net score of 72 for the third-place spot while Elijah Dennis settled for fourth place finish on a net score of 73.

Meanwhile, Taci Nave held off a charge from other contenders in the Men Group B to finish in the first place on a net score of 69.

Francis Nyarkoh returned a net score of 71 to follow in second place while Moses Eshun shot to a net score of 77 for the third position.

Craig Tandoh completed his campaign on a net score of 77 for the fifth place.

In the Men Group C, Richard Otoo cruised to victory after posting a net score of 70. Ben Arthur finished in second place on a net score of 74.

Benedicta Yaro registered a defining win in the Ladies Group after returning a net score of 80. Ruth Menz however shot to a net score of 87 to finish in the second spot.

Other auxiliary winners on the day included David Duncan for Longest Drive Men, Yaw Anarfi for Closest to the Pin. Francisca Ackah won the prize for the Longest Prize Ladies.

Racing Link Express is managed by well-trained, dynamic and energetic professionals with many years of experience in the fields of transportation and finance. Their focus is to continuously provide a safe, efficient, cost effective and customer centric service to meet the growing needs of their esteemed customers.

The event was organized by Golden Star with www.thegolferonline.com as the official media partners.

