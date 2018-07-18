Insecticide Treated Nets, Not Treated Garden Nets

Ernest Baah writes,

In an attempt to bring to bare some unfortunate situations observed in the fight against malaria with the use of the Long Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLINs), I decided to put this together.......

Not long ago, just within the first quarter of this year, the Ministry of Health (MoH) Ghana, in collaboration with its partners launched a distribution campaign of insecticide treated nets at Adidome in the Central Tongu district of the Volta region to help reduce malaria cases in the country and this was widely reported by some news agencies.

According to a news item on gbcghana.com on this same project launch, it was reported that about 15.5 million treated nets are expected to be distributed across nine regions; with the exception of the Upper West region due to the indoor residual spraying project underway in that region.

The use of insecticide treated nets have undoubtedly reduced the prevalence of malaria together with some other efforts. Statistics revealed by graphic.com.gh general news April this year points out clearly that from the 2016 Ghana Malaria Indicator Survey (GMIS), Ghana recorded a tremendous drop in malaria cases and death, stating about 50% reduction in 2012 to 20.4% in 2016, which can be boldly said to be an overwhelming improvement in the fight against the vector borne disease.

During the commemoration of the 2017 world malaria day, the programs manager of the malaria control program: Dr Constance Bart-Plange also disclosed that malaria-related deaths in all ages had reduced from 3,882 in 2010 to 1,264 in 2016, and attributed this significant reduction to an increase in the household ownership of insecticide treated bed nets.

From all the data and statistics already shared, one can state without any doubt that the fight against the vector borne disease (malaria) which has over a period been one of the dominant cases reported at various health facilities in the country have seen some 'vanquish' with the use of the insecticide treated nets.

Thanks to the government of Ghana and all the other stakeholders involved in executing this agenda; I can confidently say it is a step in the right direction and must not be left to rest.

In an attempt to also critique this program and the journey so far, I asked myself a lot of questions on whether or not these nets being shared are actually being used for its intended purpose. Reminiscing some households I have personally seen mosquito nets being used for gardening, I got some answers to the why some households were given the nets but both the young and old in same houses report at various health facilities with the condition. Others may also raise other concerns and answers but I will at this point attribute it to the fact that nets received are used for other purposes instead of its intended purpose, or not being used at all.

I have seen an exercise ongoing and nets are being shared, most clients get their share and it is a very good exercise since the statistics shared already have proven how effective the use of the treated nets are, and how it has help in the fight against malaria, but one may ask: *are all the nets received by clients being used for its intended purpose ?*

I have personally as I stated earlier seen on several occasion some folks use the nets for securing their gardens/peasant farms from livestock invasion and others for drying food items. I may not be surprise if one doubts this revelation and or tries to question its extent.

As I have commended the agencies involved in this exercise already due to the tremendous improvement seen so far in the fight against the disease, I will also pray them again to intensify public education on the use of the artifact purposefully. A client cannot be made to use the net under duress but I believe it is imperative that once it is given out and received it must be used purposefully.

I will opine that stringent measures be put in place to halt people from using the nets for gardening. Preventive nurses are doing a yeoman's job with regards to public education on the need for the use of the mosquito nets, but this public education need to be intensified through the media as it used to be done, and especially at a time like this when the nets are being distributed for free. Intensified efforts in the registration of clients and the sharing of the nets will prove futile if clients are not educated properly on the use of the nets. They will end up using them for gardening or drying food items.

We do not have to wait until it is world malaria day before we talk about this, whereas it remains one of the dominant disease conditions in the country.

"Malaria eradication requires a 100% mindset of success. There are no 70% or 80% or 90% efforts that pass in making control and eradication.........." [T.K Naliaka]

All must endeavor to join the campaign to educate the public on the need for the use of the nets appropriately, and to let everyone know the record chronicled so far, as well as the progress made so far with the use of insecticide treated nets in the fight against malaria to help improve on the success story recorded. Insecticide treated nets must not be used for gardening....

Concerted effort is key!

Visit: http://www.consummatehealth.wordpress.com