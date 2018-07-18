Family Demands Investigation Into Wrongful Killing By Police

Relatives of one of the seven robbery suspects who were gunned down by Police in the Ashanti Region are protesting the killing as they insist that he was not an armed robber.

The family of 38-year-old Musah Seidu has accused the police of targeting innocent persons.

It is therefore calling for a forensic investigation into the matter.

A brother of the deceased, Nasir Ibrahim told Citi News in an interview that the family is devastated by the development.

According to him, they heard the news of his brother on TV and later confirmed he had indeed been killed after they followed up at the mortuary.

“It was made known to us by the Ghana Police that he is an armed robber. But we know he is not an armed robber. The Ghana Police Service has carved a niche of a bad image for itself that it has been killing innocent souls to please their paymaster. How can you just kill someone who we know to be the most gentle in our family? Even if he is an armed robber, the right thing you do is to cause his arrest, but the information we picked was that they were just standing there and the police began to fire at them. He can neither shoot. They were not with arms. We are suspecting foul play. We have been with him throughout his life and he is never an armed robber. I was even with him the whole of yesterday.”

“We are calling on the authority to conduct a forensic investigation, to ascertain whether or not he was an armed robber. If they refuse to do that, we the family members will take the Ghana Police and the MCE of Asawase constituency on.”

The Police announced on Tuesday that seven out of the eight suspected robbers, whose attack reportedly led to the death of a Police Officer with the SWAT Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, had been gunned down.

The deceased officer, Lance Corporal Daniel Teiku, was on duty with his colleague, Lance Corporal Eric Nsiah, when eight masked men attacked the vehicle they were traveling in at Ayirebikrom near Manso Nkwanta on July 11.

The deceased officer was on duty with his colleague when the incident happened.

The two were on board a Sprinter Benz Bus with registration number AC-644-15 when eight masked men armed with AK 47 assault rifles and a pump action gun attacked the passengers at the outskirts of Ayirebikrom on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

The two police officers were overpowered by the masked men and were shot alongside with other passengers on board.

The masked men seized the weapons belonging to the officers in the process. The officer was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Saint Martins Hospital at Agroyesum, while the other officer was treated and discharged.

Four other passengers who sustained injuries in the process are also responding to treatment.

The Police has often been accused of killing people without proof of tbey being robbers. But in most cases, such issues are not investigated to ascertain the truth or otherwise.