NDC Suffering From Unconscious Incompetence

Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) has fired a salvo at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for painting the Akufo-Addo led government black.

Stephen Amoah is convinced the NDC is “suffering from unconscious incompetence” just one and half years in opposition.

His comment comes after the opposition party criticized government over plans to increase taxes.

The NDC argue that, the Nana Akufo-Addo government has no moral right to increase taxes when it has no plans to reduce the size of its government.

But in a rebuttal on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, Amoah expressed shock at the conduct of the NDC which he said used eight years to destroy the socio-economic fundamentals of Ghana.

He indicated that, though Ghana’s current debt stock is GHâ‚µ122 billion, a visionary leader like President Akufo-Addo has managed to implement pro-poor policies like free Senior High School (SHS), restoration of nurses and teachers allowances and many others.

Conceding that there is hardship in the country, the MASLOC Boss said they are working assiduously to turn things around.

“We can’t use just one year seven months to turn around the deplorable state of Ghana, it will take time to fix it,” he stated.

Stephen Amoah called on Ghanaians to support the NPP and President Akufo-Addo to fulfill his promises and ignore the NDC’s vile propaganda.