2018 Edition Of Akwambo Festival Launched In Agona Nyakrom

The chiefs and people of Agona Nyakrom have launched the annual Akwambo Festival with a call on the citizenry to contribute their quota towards the development of the town.

Nana Osei Bonsu III, the Tufuhene of Agona Nyakrom, who is also the Chairman of the Akwambo Implementation Committee, said at the launch that this year's festival would be aimed at raising funds to finance developmental projects.

The theme for the festival is: 'Promoting Healthy Citizens; shared responsibility of Government, Chiefs and their people.'

He said among the envisaged projects is the construction of a mortuary at the Nyakrom Health Centre, adding that, Agona Nyakrom, being the traditional seat of Agonamann, would strive hard to initiate self-help projects before soliciting assistance from the Central Government and the Agona West Municipal Assembly.

Nana Bonsu enumerated some of the activities for the weeklong festival, which begins on July 30 to August 12, this year, as an inter-community games and clean-up exercise, a non-denominational church service at the Victoria Park and a choral festival.

Also, the Dentse and Tuafo Asafo companies and the Akomfode Asafo, made up of fetish priests would parade through the principal streets of Agona Nyakrom and a cross-country race, starting from Agona Mensakrom on the Agona Swedru/Akim Oda main trunk road to Agona Nyakrom.

Nana Bonsu said they have also planned health screening, a contest of Nyakrom strongest man, cooking competition by the Millennium Ladies Club, which would be sponsored by the Wilmar Africa, with the winners receiving awards.

There would be departmental games among the personnel of the Ghana Police Service, and the Ghana Immigration Service in the Agona West Municipality and the Agona East Assembly workers.

The Tufuhene said as part of efforts to improve educational standards and reduce the burden on parents, the pupils and students at Agona Nyakrom would be provided with school uniforms from the Millennium Ladies Club, a social development organisation.

Nana Bonsu said there would be a durbar of chiefs and the people of Agona Nyakrom on Saturday, August 11, and the Omanhene and his other chiefs would be carried in palanquins and paraded through the principal streets of Nyakrom amidst drumming, singing of war songs and firing of musketry to the durbar ground at the Victoria Park.

He appealed to Agona Nyakrom citizens both home and abroad to take part in the festival and contribute towards the building of the town.

He urged corporate institutions and service providers in and around the area to support the festival and the development of the town.

GNA

By James Esuon, GNA