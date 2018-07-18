We Are Bent On Improving Livelihood

Mr Kwasi Bonzoh, the District Chief Executive of Ellembelle says the leadership of the assembly was committed to opening up the area for business growth and development through massive roads and infrastructure development.

'The northern path of this district, which is the food basket in terms of cocoa, cassava, plantain and other food stuffs seems to be cut away due to poor or non-existing roads and we as officers have devised innovative ways to handle these challenges and bring people on this side closer to the district to engage and do business as well'.

The Chief Executive during the 2018 Town Hall meeting at the District capital said alternative funding sources had been secured through the GNPC for the construction of about 40 kilometres of asphalt roads within the next two years aside a 24-kilometre feeder roads to open up the hitherto cut-away communities for robust economic activities and revenue generation.

'We have repackaged and awarded the contract…and we are of the firm belief that all roads including; Asumase, Nkroful, Asasetra and Telekobokazo roads would eventually be fixed in the process'.

Mr Bonzoh said other means of raising funds to support the assemblies' activities was proposal writing to attract major investment into the area especially as many of the oil and gas companies operated in the area.

The assembly according to him, was registering residents to help in the development planning and revenue generation, 'We hope to create light industrial area in the district where artisans could gather and work as they contribute their quota to the development of the district'.

The Town Hall meeting put together by the Ministry of Information, the district and the Local Government Service offered community folks the opportunity to know what the political authorities were doing to improve the general livelihood of the people and as well offer the citizenry an opportunity to contribute and demand accountability.

Ms Theresa Bandoh, a Director with the Ministry of Information who read a speech on behalf Dr Hamid Mohammad, the Sector Minister said the ministry sought to develop effective collaboration at all levels of the governance structure.

This, the Ministry was doing through public, private and civil society partnership for inclusive and participatory development.

Mr Armstrong Nana Asmah, the Western Regional Information Officer presented the national status of developmental interventions initiated being implement by the President to propel development at both the local and national level.

The government was occupied in all the sectors: Agriculture, Health, trade and industry land and natural resources, local governance, youths and sports, gender and social protection as well as education to ensure inclusive growth and development for the entire country.

He said the Ministry of Information had made gains by improving transparency and public access to information through the Meet-the-Press series, town halls meetings and policy fairs.

The Regional Information Officer said, the government ensured fiscal discipline in the management of public finances which resulted in the government attaining its budget deficit target for the first time since 2006.

According to him, the government had established the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) to provide an integrated national support for early- stage (start-ups) and small businesses with seed capital of $ 10 Million.

'The Government is also implementing the Greening Business Management Initiative to train and equip the youth with skills and resources to transform vegetable production in Ghana, Government is therefore implementing the biggest Green House Estate Project in West Africa.'

Mr Asmah said some special initiatives undertaken by the government included; the establishment of the Ministry of Zongo and Inner City Development:

First of its kind, to focus on the needs and infrastructural demands of the Zongos around the Country, adding that a Zongo Development Fund Bill had been passed and established with an allocation of GHC 219 million.

The government has also instituted three development Authorities: Northern, Middle belt and Coastal Development Authorities, desilting of major drains in Accra and the implementation of the Persons with Disability Toll Collection Initiative where 50 per cent of the Human Resource for road toll collection are now made up of persons with disability.

Some of the citizenry during the open forum demanded for potable water, affordable housing scheme and district hospital.