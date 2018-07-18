About 4,000 Retirees In Cape Coast Demand Refund Of PMC Fund

More than 4,000 retirees in Cape Coast have called on the National Pensions Association (NPA) to refund monies accrued with the Pension Medical Scheme since its inception in 2013.

The group accused the leadership of the Association of gross financial malfeasance, constitutional breaches and unwarranted deductions from their meagre pensions.

The PMS initiated by NPA of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) was set-up as a "Top-Up" to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) due to frequent appeals for assistance to help pensioners pay their medical bills promptly.

The PMS offers medical support to pensioners for diseases not covered by the NHIS, but very common among the aged, including prostate related conditions, and cervical cancer treatment.

Addressing a News conference in Cape Coast, Mr Andrew Kobina Haizel, Cape Coast District Chairman of the Association warned that it will employ every legal means to get refund of the PMS funds.

That, they underlined was the way to ensure that transparency, equity and fairness prevailed in the deliberations of the Association nationwide.

On spending and wasteful expenditures, they said the unbridled spending became very alarming when the deductions of the PMS started in February 2014, exceeding the total amount normally collected by GHc323,517.00, but they still incurred a net deficit of GH¢373,102 which was absorbed with PMS funds.

According to Mr Haizel, "the spending spree of NPA got worse in 2016 as a result of which they incurred a net deficit of GH¢921901 which was taken from PMS funds.

In addition to that, "between 2014-2016, a total of GH¢1,617520 was siphoned from PMS funds to cover up a huge deficit."

That notwithstanding, monthly dues have been raised from GH¢2.00 - 4.00 representing a hundred percent increase, supposedly to cater for administrative charges without prior engagement of beneficiaries and therefore demanded that the NPA reversed the unsolicited deductions since May 2018 to avoid their wrath.

They also alleged that "the financial statement between 2012-2016 clearly showed no trace of "welfare fund". The account paints a very sad picture of our financial position, inventories are not properly accounted for and they engaged in profligate spending as and when proceeds from our monthly deductions increased."

On improving information flow and proper communication channels, the group suggested that the leadership of the Association adopted modern means of communication and information sharing to sustain the organization.

They described the current mode of communication as pathetic adding that, "NPA has refused to create channels of communication among the various structures of Association."