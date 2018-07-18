Police Gun Down 7 Suspected Armed Robbers On Kumasi-Obuasi Highway

Seven suspected armed robbers were on Tuesday afternoon gunned down by a team of personnel from the Ashanti Regional Police SWAT Unit at Poano near Anhwiakwanta on the Kumasi-Obuasi road.

The gun-wielding robbers, believed to belong to a gang who killed the late Lance Corporal Daniel Tieku of the SWAT Unit, last week (June 11, 2018), in one of their operations, were said to have attempted to open fire on the police as they approached them.

However, they were outsmarted and the well-armed police, who had mounted surveillance on the robbers, shot and killed them in the process.

The blood-soaked bodies of the deceased have been sent to the morgue for autopsy.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Akwasi Mensah Duku, the Regional Police Commander, confirmed the incident to the media, saying, the issue was under investigations.

Two pump action guns and an AK 47 assault rifle, as well as a helmet, and other offensive weapons said to have been used by the gang had been retrieved from the crime scene, and currently, in the custody of the police.