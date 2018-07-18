modernghana logo

26 minutes ago | Education

Dansoman-Based Ave Maria Nursery School Holds Graduation Day

MyJoyOnline
Avemaria Nursery School over the weekend held its annual graduation ceremony at the school’s premise in Accra.

The Dansoman-based early childhood development school also known as Citadel for Academic Excellence, promoted over 50 children who have been nurtured through the Kindergarten stage to class one.

They were presented with certificates while those who excelled in various endeavors received prizes.

The children entertained the gathering with cadet display, gymnastics and Ballet dance.

