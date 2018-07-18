Chaos Hits Fidelity Bank Nigeria Following Protests Over Unpaid Salaries

Some staff of Fidelity Bank are currently protesting at the Adeola Odeku branch in Victoria Island, Lagos. The staff are lamenting what they called unpaid salaries and non-conducive working environment.

DAILY POST reports that on their placards were inscription such as “Fidelity Bank, pay our money”, “We are tired and hungry”.

STAFF PROTESTING AT THEIR HEADQUARTERS IN ABUJA ON MONDAY

(23/7/12).

They were also chanting Labour union solidarity songs. It is still unclear if the protesters are permanent or contract staff of the financial institution.

Credit: dailypost.ng