Increasing VAT Would Be Too Harsh!

Once again, the government, through the Ministry of Finance, would be called to duty to deliver the 2018 Mid-Year Budget statement to Parliament on Thursday, July 19, by Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta.

Obviously, the government would like to work for the people by taking measures, albeit, difficult ones, but in the interest of the country. However, Ghanaians are expecting a budget that would improve the economy and the living standards by lessening their burden.

The Chronicle has picked information that there might be tax hikes, with particular reference to the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate. And quickly, we recall the 'Kume Preko' days, when the current government, then in opposition, hit the streets on the same subject, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Even though the Finance Ministry has not told anyone that it would increase the VAT rate, arguments and analysis from sources who understand the economy, strongly point to possible tax increments.

It is against this anxiety that The Chronicle would like to say that if, indeed, the government has lines in the budget review increasing VAT, that would be too harsh for the ordinary Ghanaian.

We are making this submission, taking into consideration comments from the people who voted for the government with the hope that the focus will be on production and not taxes.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dalex Finance, Kenneth Thompson, has said that Ghana is broke, and so the government must take immediate steps to fix what he calls a “time bomb.” But he urged the government to broaden the tax base by getting more people to pay taxes instead of increasing taxes.

IMANI Africa President Franklin Cudjoe has said it would be a big mistake if the government decides to increase taxes to fund the Free Senior High school (SHS) education policy, as the increment would be a burden on the citizens. According to him, the government was initially advised on the implementation of the Free SHS policy “because there were people who could pay for their own wards.”

Economist Gideon Amissah has cajoled the government to re-direct its focus towards internally generated funds (IGF) within the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as state-owned institutions, for money to manage the economy, rather than hiking taxes.

To him, imposing more taxes on Ghanaians will further aggravate the economic conditions they are grappling with.

The Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) has punched the government saying it has failed in delivering on its promise to bring relief to them, stabilise the economy, and put it back on track for growth and development.

The ICU has described the 2017 Budget 'Asemwini' [bitter news] budget,” because none of the attempts made to turn around the economy has yielded any good results.

The union believes that instead of the good news promised, workers are rather experiencing the bitterness of failed pledges, and the speculated tax increases, if true, would only worsen their plight.

The Minority in Parliament wants the government to urgently organise a national forum to brainstorm with various stakeholders on how to grow the Ghanaian economy.

According to them, the dire situation in which the economy finds itself requires a national non-partisan approach to put it back on track.

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) says its members would resist the government's attempt to increase and introduce new taxes, because the move will collapse businesses and further worsen the hardships in the country.

The association has explained that any introduction of new taxes or increment in taxes will automatically increase prices.

Rather, they want the government to be innovative by finding new ways of getting money and not using the old method of burdening businessmen with taxes.

From the foregoing, we, at The Chronicle, would sum up the voices of the many Ghanaians who have expressed their expectations this way: for once in the history of our dear nation, can we hear the Finance Minister say that after listening to all the arguments for and against tax increments, the Finance Ministry has decided not to increase VAT!

That would be a nice feather in the cap of a listening government.