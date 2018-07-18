Interpay Africa CEO Saqib Nasir Wins Industry Award

Accra, Ghana, July 16, 2018//-Saqib Nazir, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Interpay Africa, has received the 'Outstanding Contribution to Ghana's Fintech & Telecom Sector' award at the ninth Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA) 2018.

The prestigious award seeks to recognize the company's outstanding contribution to growing e-commerce, to digitizing payments and to championing financial inclusion such as savings, pensions, and insurance to the informal population and in its work with the MasterCard Foundation's Savings at the Frontier Program to digitize savings groups.

Mr. Nazir, in receiving the award noted: “I am very honored and thankful to God; family and friends; my amazing staff, clients, bank and Telco partners for everyone's support in this new FinTech space that has the capacity to build a new Africa”.