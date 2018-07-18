Fisherman In Hot Waters Following Assault On Ex-Wife And Lover

A Magistrate Court in Winneba has convicted a 30-year old fisherman to a fined of 120.00 Ghana Cedis for assaulting his former wife and her current lover or in default serve two months in prison in had labour.

Micah Essiful alias Kobina Essiful pleaded guilty to the charges of which the court convicted him accordingly.

The court also ordered the convict to compensate the lover known as Kow Nkebi who is also the complainant.

Prosecuting, Detective Police Inspector Peter Agbelie told the court presided over by Mr. Isaac Oheneba-Kufour said Nkebi a fisherman and Maame Ekua Agyiribah a trader resides at Equaboano a suburb of Winneba and while the accused also a fisherman lives at Fetteh also a suburb of Winneba.

According to the prosecution the accused and Agyiribah were once in an amorous relationship and have five children.

Detective Police Inspector Agbelie said about two years ago Agyiribah opted out of the relationship due to persistent beatings and moved into a new relationship with Inkebi.

The prosecution said on July 1st, 2018 about 22.30 hours while complainants were sleeping in Nkebi's room, Essiful proceeded to the place with his friend now at large, knocked on the door and when Nkebi came out of the door the accused immediately attacked him and beat him mercilessly and in the process bit the left side of his chin.

The accused proceeded further to attack and beat up his ex-lover Agyiribah when she attempted to aid Nkebi, the prosecution said.

The Prosecution said the complainant lodged a complaint at the Domestive Violene and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Winneba where a medical report form was issued to Nkebi to seek medical attention when he returned the form endorsed by a medical officer.

The accused was subsequently arrested where he admitted the offence.