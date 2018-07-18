Stock Trading In ADB Bank Shares Suspended

The Ghana Stock Exchange has suspended the trading in the shares of ADB Bank, following Bank of Ghana's cancellation of shares held by four institutions in the bank.

'The Exchange, pursuant to Rule 7 and Rule 14 of its Trading and Listing Rules respectively, has suspended trading in the shares of ADB for three (3) consecutive business days effective Tuesday, July 17, 2018,' a statement from the GSE said on Tuesday.

The statement said the suspension of trading in ADB shares was necessary to prevent disorderly trading in the shares of ADB; market and/or investor abuse; and investors taking decisions that may make them worse off than would have been the case if they possess more information or clarity on the matter.

Trading in ADB shares will resume on Friday, July 20, 2018, the statement added.