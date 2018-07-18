Stakeholders In The Construction industry Charged To Collaborate

Effective stakeholder collaboration is key to the growth and development of the construction industry to enhance its contribution to Ghana's economic development

Mr Rockson Dogbegah, Chairman, Construction Sector of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), who made the call, said partnership was important in addressing the challenges facing the construction sector.

"This industry has the ability to push Ghana's revenue to a level that's able to support the developmental drive. If we work towards tackling the impediments, we will grow its capacity and make it enviable enough to be exported to other countries for much needed funds," he said.

Mr Dogbegah was speaking at the first edition of the Infrastructure and Construction Practice Seminar Series in Accra, which saw players in the industry in attendance.

He said concerted efforts towards developing the sector would result in a highly skilled and technological industry that could be exported for foreign exchange.

On procurement challenges, Mr Dogbegah said stakeholders in the procurement sector, including clients and contractors must work with the provisions contained in the Public Procurement Act.

He said effective evaluation, monitoring mechanisms and punitive measures would be necessary to discourage procurement officers from flouting the laws.

Another concern affecting the work of contractors, consultants and other service providers, the Chairman said was delay in payments on work done, especially government projects.

"There's the need for sanity in terms of payments made to contractors, consultants and service providers. Delayed payments have rendered some contractors unattractive to suppliers and so they are out business. If we are to ensure value for money, then payments to contractors must be expedited at all times," Mr. Dogbegah stated.

Despite the challenges, he said the AGI Construction Sector was focused on driving youth involvement in the industry.

To this end, he noted that, as part of their objectives to stimulate interest in the sector, the AGI Construction Sector was working to create opportunities that bordered on jobs and expression of innovation and creativity.

In furtherance of the objective, Mr. Dogbegah said the Monthly Construction Personality and Ambassador Scheme to identify individuals who were championing strategic development of areas in the construction sector including youth's involvement, health and safety, local content, sustainability, use of local materials among others for recognition.

An Appeal Court Judge, Justice Mrs Gertrude Torkornoo, attributed challenges in the construction sector to poor administrative systems that allowed individuals to sidestep provisions in the Public Procurement Act geared towards transparency and fairness in the procurement process.

She said these challenges were driven by the failure of stakeholders to view themselves as responsible and accountable for undesired results including misuse and loss of public funds, through the roles they played in contract administration.

Meanwhile, the AGI construction sector has launched the Construction Personalities and Ambassadors Scheme aimed to recognise the contributions of individuals who have distinguished themselves in the sector.