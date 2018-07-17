‘Dansoman Community Reading’18’ Comes Off Saturday, June 21

The “Dansoman Community Reading competition, 2018” comes off this Saturday, June 21 at the St. Bernadette Soubirous School in Accra.

This forms part of Ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoahs Raising Readers Ghana initiative, which seeks to improve reading among kids between ages 6 and 13.

“Dansoman Community Reading’18” was launched on July, 8 by the St. Margaret Mary, Marshallan Association. This is to help encourage reading among children at the St. Margaret Mary Parish and also to create a unique platform for basic schools in the community to engage each other in a healthy reading competition every year.

Participating schools: St. Bernadette Soubirous Schcool

St. Martin De Porres School

Mt. Olivet Methodist School

Ave Maria School

Most Holy Heart School

Christian Home School

Participants: Nutifafa Dela Ahiawor (Mt. Olivet Methodist School).

Albert Owusu Akyaw Farkye (St. Bernadette)

Micar Dekpor (St. Bernadette)

Yayra Nutakor ( Most Holy Heart)

Elikem Nutakor (Most Holy Heart)

Isela Botchway-Anang (Most Holy Heart)

Janelle Kuukua Annan- Dennis (Ave Maria)