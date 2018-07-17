NDC Mourns With Julius Debrah

The National Executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday trooped to the ACP Estate at Pokuase in Accra to commiserate with former Chief of Staff under the John Mahama administration, Julius Debrah following the death of his mother.

The delegation was led by the party Chairman, Dr Kofi Portuphy. Among the delegation was Mr Debrah's predecessor, Hon. Prosper Bani and former Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr. Valerie Sawyerr.

NDC Director of Elections, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo; National Organiser, Kofi Adams and other regional and constituency executives within the Greater Accra region were at the residence of the late Madam Kate Pokuaa to console the family.

Madam Pokuaa, 73, passed away on Sunday 15 July,2018 in Accra.

The family will gather for a one week observation on Sunday, July 22 at the Accra International Trade Fair Centre.