Revenues Are Used Prudently But We Need More - Gov't

Deputy Information Minister has said the Akufo-Addo government will only resort to appropriate and efficient methods to ensuring that revenue mobilization methods are met.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah stressed that government in consultation with the Economic Management Team and Cabinet will relay information on the decisions reached by the economic management stakeholders on the current revenue measures and its results on the economy.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s late afternoon show Ekosii Sen, he explained that government despite not meeting its revenue targets made some significant gains and hence does not need to add up more taxes to the citizenry.

Instead, he pointed out that the government will look at other avenues such as recouping the about 9 percent of GDP lost in taxes.

The Ofoase Ayirebi legislator stated that government has officially not announced any increments in the current tax regimes and urged the general populace to disregard the speculations.

He, however, assured that government through the Finance Minister on Thursday, 19 July will make some very firm pronouncements which will be of great relief to citizens of this country.

“The Akufo-Addo government is a listening government and hence will not do anything to bring hardship on the citizenry,” he stated.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah assured that government's decision will only tighten revenue measures to ensure that it delivers on its promises to the people.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim