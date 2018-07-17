Police Arrest Land Guard Who Has Been Terrorizing Kasoa Residents

A suspected land guard and arm robber who has been terrorizing residence of Akwele, a suburb of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region has been arrested today by the Kasoa Ofaakor District Police Command.

The Kasoa Ofaakor District Police Command headed by DSP Christopher Dakey confirmed the arrest of the suspect, Asafoatse Musah Razark also known as Atwa.

According to the DSP Christopher Dakey who spoke to Class FM, the suspected land guard and arm robber has been terrorizing residence of Akwele, Kasoa, Accra and other areas with guns and machetes.

DSP Dakey further explained that Razark who has now been arrested has been on the radar of the Police for some time but all efforts to arrest him had not materialized. He also said during the times when land guards were causing a lot of menace in the country, Razark committed a series of crimes. He was also one of the leaders involved in a number of robberies in the area.

“He is a notorious criminal who has been wanted by the police for a very long time. He has committed a series of crimes especially when land guard activities was in progress”.

DSP further stated that he received information on the suspect this morning and he quickly mobilized his men to go cause his arrest.

“So this morning I had information and I mobilized my men. God being so good we were able to arrest him”, he narrated.

Police men from the Police Headquarters in Accra has gone for the suspect and brought him to Accra where further investigations will be conducted.