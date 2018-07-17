MoFA Gets 13 Vehicles To Boost Planting For Food And Jobs Programme

THE MINISTRY of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) in the Upper East Region last Friday took delivery of 13 pick-up vehicles to boost government's flagship programme, Planting for Food and Jobs.

The vehicles, funded by the Canadian government for nationwide distribution were given to all the 13 traditional municipal and district assemblies of the region.

The vehicles are to help address the transport needs of Municipal and District Directors of MoFA in implementing the programme.

Upper East Regional Minister, Mr. Rockson Ayine Bukari, during a short ceremony to hand over the vehicles said the government was committed to delivering on it campaign promises by ensuring that; “The necessary logistics and support are made available for Ghanaian farmers to find dignity and prosperity in agriculture.”

According to the minister, since its inception, the programme has provided inputs and fertilizers at subsidizes cost to more than 200,000 farmers countrywide while employing about 750,000 Ghanaians stressing that; the programme has come to stay “to provide food security, incomes and support industrial growth in Ghana.”

Mr. Bukari said in line with the government's plans to boost agriculture in the country, 3,000 extension officers would be recruited and provided with motorbikes to monitor and provide services to farmers.

The minister cautioned directors of agriculture to use the vehicles for the assigned purposes.“Any officer who misuses the vehicles will not be spared, not at all. They are not for weddings, they are for planting for food and jobs and other agric activities.

“At Weekends, the vehicles must be parked, I don't want to see any of the vehicles at a beer bar, wedding or funeral [grounds].”

Regional MoFA Director, Mr. Francis Ennor, told this reporter the newly created districts – Tempane and Bolgatanga East were not included in the budget for the provision of the vehicles because they had not been created at the time budget for the vehicles were made last year. He explained that 2 old vehicles that were being used by the old districts would be recalled and given to the new districts while plans are made to acquire new ones for them.

On her part, Talensi district director of agriculture, Lantana Osman said the vehicles have come at the right time especially in the insurgence of the fall armyworm invasion.

The President of the Conference of District Directors of Agriculture, CODDA, Saibu Mahama, took the opportunity to again appeal to government to fast tract the distribution of motorbikes for field staff.