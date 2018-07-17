Minority Wants National Dialogue To Solve Economy Problems

The Minority in Parliament wants the government to urgently organize a national forum to brainstorm with various stakeholders on how to grow the Ghanaian economy.

According to them, the dire situation in which the economy finds itself requires a national non-partisan approach to put it back on track.

Speaking at the minority mid-year roundtable, Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson said the government must admit that the economy is on the wrong track and ask for help.

He also said the government must apologize to Ghanaians for its inability to ensure a stable economy.

President Akufo-Addo

“The dire situation should compel the Akufo-Addo government to apologize to Ghanaians for their deception and follow the advice of national leaders to organize a national forum to find solutions to problems caused by their mismanagement of the economy leading to the misalignment of the budget.”

The last time such a forum took place was in 2014 under the John Mahama, out of which came the Senchi consensus but was boycotted by the New Patriotic Party then in opposition.

Meanwhile, the Minority has chastised the NPP government for delivering “hell” although it promised “heaven”.

Cassiel Ato Forson at the caucus’ roundtable on Monday said, “[even though they] promised heaven on earth, is rather delivering hell to the good people of the country”.

“In a usual populist rhetoric, they characterised taxes introduced by the past government as nuisance taxes, in that it has very low revenue yield and stifled private sector growth,” he said, adding that: “Institutional and structural rigidity of the economy will suggest to any economist that the relationship between tax cuts, economic growth and revenue are more likely to be inelastic,” it said.