Many people think that it takes wealth and riches to build a house. From experience, I know that it does not require money per se, but wisdom. People who are able to rally their resources together and use them wisely often become builders. Often such a person is a leader. Have you built a house? What you build will testify of your leadership.

A leader makes it an early priority to build a house. Leaders discern the season for building. A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, AND A TIME TO BUILD UP;

Ecclesiastes 3:3

Very few people in this world ever build houses for themselves. One of the reasons they do not build houses is that they constantly wait for the right season of their lives to build. But the best time to build a house is now. There has never been, and there will never be enough money. Now is the best time to build and rich people always build now.

Leaders build houses because they do not follow fantasies.

He that tilleth his land shall have plenty of bread: but he that followeth after vain persons shall have poverty enough.

Proverbs 28:19

Leaders do not follow imaginary high-sounding ideas. There are people who are full of schemes, projections and plans. They can speak for hours about their proposals and what they think will work. Such people do not usually accomplish much for themselves. Such people never build houses. You simply need to roll up your sleeves and get to the job.

Leaders build houses because they do not follow pleasures.

He that loveth pleasure shall be a poor man: he that loveth wine and oil shall not be rich.

Proverbs 21:17

Lovers of pleasure cannot build houses. Pleasure is expensive and much money is needed to have a “good time”. Houses are equally expensive and require the heaviest investment of your money. People who love the pleasure of wining and dining, wearing expensive clothes, driving expensive cars will simply not have the money to build a house. The cost of these luxuries amounts to the cost of a house. In fact, there are many cars that are more expensive than a house. Often, you have to choose between enjoying yourself and owning a house. Leaders choose to build houses rather than spending their money on fleeting luxuries.

Leaders build houses because they are frugal.

Frugality is the key to building a house. Leaders build houses because they are frugal. Frugal people are constantly saving money. They do not want to waste anything no matter how much they have.

It is interesting to note that poor nations waste their water resources by allowing most of the water they generate to go waste. Poor people waste their money by leaving lights and electric gadgets on when they do not need them.

Leaders build houses by wisdom. A leader will build a house because he prays for wisdom. The Bible says that a house is built through wisdom.

It is difficult to believe that money is not the key ingredient for building a house. Building is impossible for most people. That is why you need the wisdom that makes you overcome impossible things. My father-in-law said to me when he was eight years old that, “A house is built by wisdom and not by money.” He built many houses in his lifetime so I know he knew a thing or two about building houses. But Solomon had said it already. He said:

“Through wisdom is an house builded; and by understanding it is established: And by knowledge shall the chambers be filled with all precious and pleasant riches.”

Proverbs 24:3-4

Leaders build their own houses after they build God's house.

People who become good leaders understand the importance of priorities. God's house comes before your own house. Solomon, the richest man in the world built God's house before he built his own house.

The experience that he gathered whilst building God's house was used to build his own house. Building God's house will be a step to help you build your own house. But Solomon was building his own house 13 years, and HE FINISHED ALL HIS HOUSE.

1 Kings 7:1

Leaders build houses because they know it is the best investment for their money.

When people have a little money they often do not know what to do with it. They often put it in the wrong place. Most people do the wrong things with the money they have. Most of us do not understand what the word 'real estate' really means. There are many unreal estates. These unreal estates can collapse overnight and turn a wealthy man into a pauper. The good and real estate on this earth is property.

Building reveals a leader as a man of wisdom. It takes all the wisdom a person can muster to build something. Building is always an indication of a wise person somewhere. Developed countries that have built up their cities and their nations demonstrate their wisdom by what they have built. Decide to build something in your lifetime!

[email protected]

By Dag Heward-Mills