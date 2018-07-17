WordDigest: When things turned around (64) Don't imitate evil

"Beloved, do not imitate what is evil, but what is good. He who does good is of God, but he who does evil has not seen God" [3 John 1:11]

NKJV

These were John's words to Gaius, an elder.

He went further telling Gaius to imitate what is good not what is evil.

Truly, two things keep happening everyday. That is good and evil.

Each stance comes with a prize.

Don't be entrapped in evil.

Imitate what's good.

Be motivated.

Prayer

O God, I need more of you in my life in Jesus' name, Amen.

