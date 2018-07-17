Let’s Unite For Victory- Ekow Ewusi

The Central Regional first vice chairman of the ruling NPP, Mr Horace Ekow Ewusi has observed that the NPP stands a better chance of winning the 2020 elections hands down if they unite after the national elections.

Speaking to this reporter in an interview after the National delegates congress at Koforidua, Mr Ewusi hinted that unity was all that the party would need to win the 2020 polls.

He explained that there was so much tension that gave birth to series of accusation and counter accusations among some major contestants before the elections.

“Stakes were high but now the elections are over so I believe we can all come together and build a more united and stronger party with one common purpose”. He said.

He added that; “a house divided among itself cannot stand and therefore we must stretch a hand to those who lost and bring them together to achieve a common goal”.

He told this reporter that the president was walking the talk and winning the hearts of many Ghanaians but the party hierarchy must work together to ensure total victory.

“I think that it does not really matter who won which position because the victory was for all of us as a party. What we need to do now is to be able burry whatever differences that occurred before and during the elections”. He stressed.

According to Mr Ewusi, the current rank and file of the party should work hard devoid of rancour and acrimony so as to make the party attractive.

This, way, he said, the party’s quest to win the 2020 elections would be achieved on a silver platter.

On Saturday, the NPP elected new national executives to steer of the party at the national level for the next four years.

Per the party’s constitution, the new executives of would have the mantle to lead the party into the 2020 national elections.