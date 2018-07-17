GIFAS Group Of Companies Donates To Bono East Committee

The Chief Executive officer of the GIFAS group of companies has called on the people of the eastern part of the Brong Ahafo Region to lend it's utmost support to the coalition of bono east chiefs who signed a petition for the creation of the proposed region.

He made this appeal when he led a team of staff from the company to donate 900 litters of fuel to the bono east committee at the Techiman traditional council.

He noted that the proposed Region when created would bring massive development to the area adding that "I am confident that the economic potential of the area will now receive the attention for investment to create wealth for the people.”

Dr. Appiagyei also stated that for the GIFAS group, "we support any form of idea that sort to bring about development especially in an area I hail from because when the new region is created, businesses would also improve and this would bring job opportunities for the youth most especially".

"We noticed how Nananom are struggling physically and financially to put things in place to ensure this dream comes through. We've seen how they are traveling from one end to the other in order to sensitized the people. We therefore thought of supporting this giant move by Nananom in our own small way, so we realized helping with 200 gallons of fuel which is 900 litres would facilitate the movement of Nananom within this part of the region ". He added

On his part, Nana Bafour Asare Twi Brempong II, who is the chairman of the committee and Adontenhene of Techiman Traditional Area, thanked the team for supporting the committee with fuel meant to facilitate the smooth running of the committee's movements within the region.

He recounted the difficulties the committee goes through in terms of educating the people on the needed 50% turnout during the referendum and also the need to get 80% of the votes cast voting yes.

"Before this is realized, we need to send people to ground to campaign for this cause and therefore we need the vehicle, the fuel, the posters and all other items needed to make this campaign possible".

"This donation here would help us a lot and we promise that the donation would be used for its purpose". He added

He also used the opportunity to call on the people of the area to lend it's support to Nananom as it moves to bring development to the people of the proposed region.