Gov't Urged To Hasten Transition From Analogue To Digital Transmission

The government has been urged against the delay in transition from analogue to digital transmission as a full transition will help safeguard the overstretched radio spectrum if completed.

This is according to the Regional Director for the Telecommunications Development Bureau for Africa, Andrew Rugege.

Speaking ahead of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Regional Development Forum in Accra, Mr Rugege said, “Transitioning from analogue to digital broadcasting will save a certain amount of spectrum.”

He said, “It is important to migrant and have this digital dividend but it's important to plan and monitor its use and hence the priority area by Africa as management and monitoring of the radio frequency spectrum and transition to digital broadcasting.”

The forum, which begins on the 18th to 20th of July, 2018 will see industry players in the ICT sector deliberate on key areas of ensuring economic development through technology including the provision of affordable internet.

Deputy Communications Minister, George Andah said plans are far advanced to achieve this feat in the coming months.

He said, “The policy position of shared infrastructure where there are no new sites that will come up but all these sites have to be shared so that the marketing cost and provision the services on the telco's side will come down.”

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Regional Development Forum 2018 will report on the Buenos Aires Action Plan (BaAP 2017), discuss in detail the five regional initiatives approved by the World Telecommunications Development Conference (WTDC), providing members with an opportunity to share and discuss the achievements, experiences, work programs and partners amongst ITU members and interested partners for effective implementation of the said regional initiatives with the scope of the ITU rolling strategic plan from 2017 to 2020.

International Telecommunication Union

ITU was established in 1565 and has reaffirmed its reputation as one of the most resilient and relevant organisations and specialized agency of the United Nations for telecommunications and information and communication technologies. It is a unique neutral platform for organisations to network and collaborates with industry, governments, regulators and academia.