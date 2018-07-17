Driver's Mate Jailed Ten Years For Defilement

A 23 year old driver's mate has been sentenced to ten years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for defiling a seven year old girl at Taifa, a suburb of Accra.

Lucky Attrah who earlier on pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement later changed his plea and told the court that he indeed defiled the victim.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku convicted him on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.

Narrating the facts of the matter, the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is an apprentice seamstress and a mother of the victim both residing at Taifa.

Prosecution said Attrah also resides at Roman Ridge and he is the nephew of the victim's father.

On December 20, last year, at about 1900 hours Attrah visited the residence of the complainant and found the victim alone in her parent's room.

Prosecution said the convict took advantage of that and had sexual intercourse with the victim and warned her not tell anyone else she would die.

On June 8, this year, the victim informed her mother about the incident and three days later a report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victim's Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service.

The victim was issued with a Police Medical Report form to seek medical care and when same was submitted to DOVVSU, Attrah was arrested.

Prosecution said during Police interrogation, Attrah admitted the offence in his caution statement.

GNA

By Joyce Danso, GNA