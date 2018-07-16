NHIA CEO Pushes For Increase In NHIS Levy To 3.5%

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority is asking for an increment in the national insurance levy to save the biggest health scheme from total collapse.

Dr Samuel Annor is convinced an increase in the levy from the current 2.5% to 3.5% will go a long way to help properly finance the scheme.

He is also pushing for the introduction of a health tax on alcohol, tobacco and sugar.

His comments with Joy News’ Emefa Apawu comes at a time the minority is mounting pressure on the government to back down on its decision to increase taxes or introduce of new ones.

The Minority is projecting the government will announce an increase in VAT rates when the Finance Minister reads his mid-year budget on Thursday.

Government spokespersons have not denied or confirmed an increase in the rate of VAT.

However, the Deputy Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told Joy News the Minority is once again engaging in a tactic of scaremongering but will once again be proved wrong on Thursday.

He was quick to add that the government will introduce measures "aimed at ensuring the government of Ghana gets more revenue to fund what is outstanding of the programmes of the Akufo-Addo administration."

It is not clear yet if the new measures of additional funding will go into health financing.

Dr Annor said primary health care in Ghana needs the right pricing.

“When you want to go to the market to buy a commodity, you have to take the right price in your pocket. The right price according to WHO guidelines is that to purchase primary health care you need about $86 for each person for the whole year.

“At the moment with ¢110, it only translates to about $25 for each person for the whole year. Obviously, you cannot purchase health with that low level of money.

“Our membership has grown, the demand has risen, the cost of healthcare has risen that is why we are in this state.

“We are saying the government should come to our aid by increasing the percentage of NHIS levy from 2.5% to 3.5%,” he appealed.