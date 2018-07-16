Winning Corruption Fight Demands Political Will

Mrs Abdul-Rahaman Hawawu, the Saboba District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has said winning the fight against corruption demands the political will from leadership.

She said the political will and the commitment of leaders of government and agencies in collaboration with the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) were the surest ways to fight corruption.

Mrs Abdul-Rahaman said this at public sensitization forum held in Saboba in the Northern Region on the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP) organised by the NCCE, aimed at creating awareness to the fight against corruption.

He appealed to government and other agencies to empower the various institutions responsible for fighting against corruption to fully eradicate the practice among individuals to safeguard the future generation.

The one-month sensitization forum is aimed at promoting good governance to end corruption in the District as well as help improve accountability and being compliance to the rule of law to aid in development.

The exercise covered artisans groups, women groups, traditional authorities, Faith Based Organization (FBO), educational institutions, and hospitals and clinic which involved dawn to dust broadcast covering 52 activities including 33 engagements.

Participants at the engagement were with the view that service delivery institutions should on yearly basis engages NCCE to inform citizenry regarding the charges of their services and those to be accessed freely to enable the citizenry take informed decisions.

Participants urged government to adequately resourced CHRAJ and NCCE to continuously undertake public education and sensitization on corruption aimed at influencing ordinary citizens and policy makers to condemn and resist corruption.

GNA

By Kamara Osman Faisal, GNA