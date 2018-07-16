Institute Of Directors To Establish Corporate Governance Index

Management of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Ghana says it is looking at establishing a corporate governance index to measure the strength of corporate governance practices in the country.

According to President of the Institute, Rockson Dogbegah, this has become necessary to achieve value for money and fight corruption among state-owned enterprises and private sector actors in the country.

“We should have a basis to say we are doing well or not doing well in corporate governance so we would develop a certain system based on research to be able to anchor how the corporate governance climate is performing; you can’t just say that corporate governance is poor or weak, what is the basis?”

He said, “So we going to conduct a research, develop a mechanism to measure the performance of corporate governance.”

Mr Dogbegah spoke to JoyBusiness at his outfit’s 12th Annual General Meeting where he was appointed as New President of the Institute.

The New IoD boss’ resolve to establish a corporate governance index is one of nine (9) key projects he wants to pursue under his leadership

Other Projects

Rockson Dogbegah also seeks to lead an advocacy to ensure the mandatory training of directors of both public and private sector institutions in corporate governance through the legislation of board membership in Ghana.

Mr Dogbegah as well intends to advocate for Board Positions on Corporate Boards for members of the institute.

He also wants to make IoD-GH assessable in all the regions in the country by establishing regional chapters, societies and clubs; implement the IoD-GH award scheme to promote good corporate governance across corporations.

The New IoD-GH boss also plans to lead a process to incorporate corporate governance studies in Ghanaian educational curricula at various levels of education, enhance business development through continuous training and development of Directors of corporations.

New Management of IoD-GH seeks to lead a drive to grow the membership base and partners of the IoD-GH; institute Annual Directors week and celebrate it every year which shall become a key event on the institute’s calendar and the country.

Finally, the institute intends to transform and increase the revenue generation mechanism of the institute through creative and innovative ways.

According to Rockson Dogbegah, his vision is to “reposition the institute as a more vibrant, responsible and effective corporate governance professional body which is responding to the needs of its members and the society, in a sustainable and efficient manner.”