Ghana Finance Week  Slated For August 2018

Precise Communications Ltd is hosting the biggest Financial services event in Accra, dubbed ‘Ghana Finance Week (GFW)’ to be held on 20th to 24th August 2018.

Ghana Finance Week (GFW) is a festival of financial industry events designed to showcase, celebrate the best of finance and encourage financial inclusion whiles providing networking, social, learning and business opportunities for all.

The aim of the week is:

To create a platform for financial services providers and regulators to showcase and promote their products and services.

To bridge the financial inclusion gap to accelerate the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals in Ghana ,

To promote excellence and innovation within the Financial service sector

To educate and inform the public about the various financial products that can enhance their lives and businesses.

The GFW will connect with thousands of people, which will be made of students, educators, entrepreneurs, business leaders, employees, nonprofit leaders, finance professionals, government officials and many others, through a range of signature activities such as

Ghana Finance Summit:

The Summit will be a high-level conference designed to feel the pulse of the Financial services sector – the lifeblood of the nation’s business community. The Summit will enable participants to discuss and evaluate key challenges, trends and opportunities in the financial services industry. It will provide useful insights into the thinking of the captains of the finance industry as well as provide a timely platform for the exchange of ideas, industry updates and knowledge for finance professionals, business leaders, policy makers and development partners. The summit will provide the ideal platform for gathering the latest market intelligence, exchanging insights and exploring business opportunities within the finance sector, while building connections with leaders in government, business and finance.

Financial Services Expo:

This will be a one stop expo, where the general public will have access to information on the various products and services within the financial service industry in Ghana. It will also provide a marketplace platform for financial services providers to engage with their consumers on their concerns on the products and services they offer. It will feature exhibitions, networking sessions, seminars and signature events such as:FinTech Live,Careers in Finance live and Investor Connect .

Financial Industry Service Day:

A day that creates the opportunity for financial services organisations to come together to use their time, skills and expertise to make a difference in communities they operate in. The activities can focus on a range of local needs that connect to the Sustainable Development Goals ( SDG’s) - It will also promote corporate citizenship culture with the finance sector

Financial Professional Connect Night :

This networking activity aims to bring together the titans of the financial sector, businesses leaders and policymakers to network, connect, and entertain under one roof .

“The Ghana Finance Week 2018 themed ‘Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals through Innovative Finance’ , the event is a catalyst the will create a platform to showcase , celebrate the best of finance , and encourage financial inclusion in Ghana .

I encourage financial services organisations to take advantage of this platform to promote the products and service to the people of Ghana to through our affordable sponsorship ,Exhibition , advertising packages to give their business the competitive edge in the finance industry” this event is co organised collaboration with Global Entrepreneurship Network-Ghana Financial Inclusion Forum Africa and Social Enterprise Ghana and proudly endorsed by UNDP Ghana Office of the President SDG’s Advisory Unite and SDG Philanthropy Platform for more info visit www.ghanafinanceweek.com said Stephen Gyasi-Kwaw ( CEO Precise Communications Ltd )