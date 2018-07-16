B/A: Tano North NDC Swears In New Executives

The Tano North Constituency chairman of the national Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon. Charles Bright Boachie, has called on Ghanaians especially members of great umbrella party to rally solidly behind the NDC to win power in the 2020 elections.

He said the NDC party is the only party which thinks of Ghanaians well being first and foremost before any other thing, “That’s why NDC always implements long term polices which are not for elections purpose” he added.

Hon. Charles Bright Boachie, disclosed this during the swearing in of new executives and handing over ceremony at the Terchire SDA church premises in the Tano North constituency.

"Let us work hard to enable us(NDC)to come back to continue and complete all the well planned polices and projects initiated but which have been abandoned by the current government" said.

He congratulated the new executives and other aspirants and encouraged them to serve the party in their various capacities.

“There is neither loser nor winner; NDC is the winner, the tight competition meant people are ready to fight for the party and serve Ghanaians”he stated.

Hon. Charles Bright Boachie, promised to work tirelessly to fostering and maintaining unity within the rank and file of the party.

Some of the dignitaries who graced the ceremony were the regional secretary,Dennis Twumasi,Hon. Mohammed Kwaku Doku,regional elections committee members, the second deputy women’s organizer Hon. Hajia Entene and among others.

Regional secretary of NDC, Dennis Twumasi,admonished all the executives to faithfully serve with dignity, full commitment and dedication to the interest of the suffering Ghanaians populace, and the NDC in order to recapture power from the super incompetent NPP government.