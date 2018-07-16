Services Basic, Golden Star Win Maiden GNPC Foundation STEM Quiz

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Foundation (GNPC) STEM Quiz which began in May ended this month at the Akroma Plaza in Takoradi with 12 schools making it to the final.

In the primary contest, Golden Star from Bogoso beat off stiff competition from Bibiani AGBL, Abura R/E, Fosukrom D/A, Navy Basic and Torya D/A to emerge as champions out of 132 that participated in the competition at the preliminary stage.

The dexterity and aptness in their responses to questions were an absolute delight to the many that gathered at the auditorium. Torya D/A from Dadieso also petrified all to place second.

In the Junior High School category, Services Basic from Takoradi also put a marvellous performance, capitalising on home support to dismiss the bluff of Watico demonstration, GREL Basic, Essiama Methodist, Juaboso D/A and Enchico Demonstration.

The battle between the top two was very cagey and uncompromising as Services Basic needed just a point to outclass Watico Demonstration.

Dr Kwame Baah Nuakoh, Executive Director for GNPC Foundation stressed that the ultimate aim of the STEM Quiz was to excite pupils and students within the Western Region to appreciate Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics subjects as an essential tool for national development and to mould them for future growth in artificial intelligence.

It also provided a platform as an assessment tool to measure the growth of knowledge, abilities and skills of pupils and students in STEM education at the basic level in the Western Region.

He disclosed that about 110 students who participated in the competition will be selected to form GNPC Foundation Digital Academy and they will be trained periodically at the Accra Digital Centre.

On his part, the CEO of GNPC, Dr K. K. Sarpong who was the special guest of honour expressed satisfaction of the entire organization of the event and thanked all stakeholders for playing their respective roles to make the activity a success.

However, he pointed out some level of challenges on the part of the students in appreciating Mathematics, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) subject matter and he attributed this deficiency to the deprived areas they come from.

He, therefore, charged the Foundation to establish some ICT Centers in some deprived areas beginning from Western Region. He made a personal donation of ¢1,000 each to the two runners-up for losing gallantly in the competition.

There were other complimentary remarks from other dignitaries such as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees for GNPC Foundation who doubles as the President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II and the Deputy Western Regional Minister, Hon Gifty Kusi.

The winning schools took home ¢5,000 each, giant trophies, gold medals and other souvenirs whilst the second-placed schools also pocketed ¢3,000 each, silver medals and souvenirs. In addition, one teacher from each of the winning schools had ¢1,000 each.

