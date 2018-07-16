B/A: Rev. Bofour New Radio Station Takes Over In Sunyani With TestTransmission

The General Overseer of Anointed Palace Chapel (A.P.C) Rev. Obofuor. alias 'Asanteman Bofour' has acquired new radio station in sunyani,the Brong Ahafo region Capital.

The newly radio station which has started its test transmission a weeks ago, has caught the attention of a large number of radio listeners in Sunyani and beyond due to its song selections and mixing.

According to BAAlive News source, the new station named Cash FM 93.9MHz is set to compete in the Twi-speaking and will cover programmes like sports, business, entertainment,Christians Programs and politics.

Radio lovers in Sunyani and it environs can scann their radio frequencies to Cash FM 93.9MHz to enjoy good radio songs.

Rev. Obofuor, who owns more than three TV and Radio stations in Ghana, recently showed off his new rolls-royce ghost on social media but did not disclose the amount of money he purchased the vehicle.

The founder of (A.P.C), Rev. Obofuor owns a number of business interests including ,Kiss TV, Sweet TV, Lion TV and Cash TV, Kiss FM, Lion FM,Kiss FM and Sweet FM and among others.