TRC To Hold Second Graduation

The Rock College (TRC) affiliated to Association of African Bible Studies is to hold its second graduation in Accra.

The college established some years back has a track record of producing a well tutored disciplined, educated and passionate men and women of God to disciple societies for Christ.

The Rock College feel extremely proud to announce the graduation and ordination of these graduands;

Timothy Essilifie

Victor Ola Cudjoe

Eric Nii Abbeyquaye

Ruby Abban

Dennis Sitso Kwame

Rosalind Abban

Prince Wiafe Gyimah

Prince Abban

Ebenezer Zor

The graduation is for the award of Diploma in Theology.

Please join us in attending his/her graduation/ordination ceremony.

Date: Saturday, 28th July, 2018

Time: 9:00 am to 12:30 pm

Venue: Miracle Rock Church Int- Darkuman water works road in Accra.

Contact: 0547109163, 0249748686 for further information.

Congratulations to all graduands.