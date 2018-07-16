"WITH GOD NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE IN THE WORD.THERE WILL BE UPs AND DOWNs BUT THE GOAL WILL BE ACHIEVED IF ONLY BELIEVE IN GOD"By: Adjei Bandoh
TRC To Hold Second Graduation
The Rock College (TRC) affiliated to Association of African Bible Studies is to hold its second graduation in Accra.
The college established some years back has a track record of producing a well tutored disciplined, educated and passionate men and women of God to disciple societies for Christ.
The Rock College feel extremely proud to announce the graduation and ordination of these graduands;
Timothy Essilifie
Victor Ola Cudjoe
Eric Nii Abbeyquaye
Ruby Abban
Dennis Sitso Kwame
Rosalind Abban
Prince Wiafe Gyimah
Prince Abban
Ebenezer Zor
The graduation is for the award of Diploma in Theology.
Please join us in attending his/her graduation/ordination ceremony.
Date: Saturday, 28th July, 2018
Time: 9:00 am to 12:30 pm
Venue: Miracle Rock Church Int- Darkuman water works road in Accra.
Contact: 0547109163, 0249748686 for further information.
Congratulations to all graduands.