Ghana Youth Mixer Maiden Network Event Ended

The maiden edition of the Ghana Youth Mixer in Minnesota, USA has successfully ended. The occasion was a gathering of a cross section of the Ghanaian youths in Minnesota to share ideas to build a strong and viable youth representation in the Ghanaian community in Minnesota.

Sharing the vision of the project to participants, Nana Berkoh, the convener and the brain behind the program, mentioned the idea of the project is to provide a networking platform for Ghanaian youths in Minnesota.

She further explained that the project will mainly serve as a mentorship platform for the younger generation to network and have the rare opportunity to reach out to mentors who are selected in the community from diverse disciplines.

Nana Berkoh, a second year Architecture student of the University of Pennsylvania, observed that students from High School are for instance mostly faced with challenges in areas such as College applications and school selections. The situation she confided is even made worse when their parents are not in tune with the dynamics of the college system.

Therefore, the program partly seeks to make available mentors that will be readily available to share their experiences with the members to help them make the right choices.

The Ghanaian community in Minnesota is enriched with highly talented individuals in the fields of Finance, Law, Architecture, Education, Nursing, Entrepreneurship, Engineering and many others. The program will therefore provide the opportunity to participants to receive first hand guidance on school selection, career choices, scholarship programs, personal development among many others.

The Ghana Youth Mixer is currently under the interim leadership of Nana Berkoh, Collins Oppong (Media and Entertainment Consultant), Kwame Sefa (Electrical Engineer) and Charles Lartey.

Pastor Dr. George Atta-Baah, a consultant to the project expressed the confidence that the program will grow to become a strong network of talents among the youths in the Ghanaian community. He therefore charged the interim leadership to come up with activities that will engage the participants in a positive way and to device strategies to make the program inclusive, sustainable and viable.

The program is open to Ghanaian High School students, college students, graduates and the Ghanaian youths in general.