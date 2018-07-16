COTVET To Celebrate World Youth Skills Day 2018

The Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET),as part of efforts to commemorate this year's World Youth Skills Day on the theme "improving the image of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)",is acknowledging the massive contributions of the youths in the development of Ghana.

15th July every year is designated by the United Nations to generate greater awareness on the importance of technical and vocational education and the development of relevant skills for the transformation of national and global economies.

In a statement released by Executive Director of COTVET, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah,the celebration of the World Youth Skills Day is to encourage the youths to appreciate and celebrate diverse skills that are critical for human capital development, job creation and nation building.

As part of efforts to promote skills development in Ghana COTVET has planned to hold Zonal and National skills competitions in September and November this year .The Zonal skills will take place in Kumasi and Accra for the Northern and Southern sectors, the statement said.

It added that COTVET shall remain committed to skills development agenda in collaborations with all TVET institutions, while they collectively work together to promote industrialization of Ghana beyond aid.

However, the theme for this year's Zonal and National Skills Competitions is "Skills for Jobs and National Development".

Dr Fred, in the statement indicated that this skills competitions will showcase and inspire world-class excellence in skills and introduce the youths to variety of skilled careers. This he said,will prepare Ghana to be a member country of World Skills International.

Below is the full statement

PRESS RELEASE

DISTRIBUTION TO ALL MEDIA HOUSE

WORLD YOUTH SKILLS DAY 2018

Friday, 13th July, 2018.

The 15th of July every year is marked as “World Youth Skills Day”. A United Nations (UN) resolution to establish the World Youth Skills Day was adopted by the General Assembly on December 18, 2014. The day is designated by the UN to generate greater awareness on the importance of technical and vocational education and the development of relevant skills for the transformation of national and global economies. This year’s theme is “improving the image of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)”. As part of efforts to commemorate the day, the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) wishes to acknowledge the contribution of our gallant youth in the development of mother Ghana. We say “ayekoo” to you all.

The celebration of the World Youth Skills Day is to encourage the youth to appreciate and celebrate diverse skills that are critical for human capital development, job creation and nation building.

As part of efforts to promote skills development in Ghana, COTVET has planned to hold a zonal and national skills competition in September and November this year respectively. The zonal skills competitions will take place in Kumasi and Accra for the Northern and Southern sectors. The theme for this year's Zonal and National Skills Competition is "Skills for Jobs and National Development". The skills competitions will showcase and inspire world-class excellence in skills and introduce the youth to variety of skilled careers. This will also prepare Ghana to be a member country of World Skills International. Information on the zonal and national skills competition could be obtained from www.cotvet.gov.gh .

COTVET shall remain committed to the skills development agenda in collaboration with all TVET institutions, while we collectively work together to promote industrialization of mother Ghana beyond aid.

Once again, Ayekoo!

-END-

DR. FRED KYEI ASAMOAH

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR