Kofi Annan And The Elders To Visit Zimbabwe

The Elders, with the support of the Kofi Annan Foundation, will visit Zimbabwe from 19-21 July to meet political leaders and support all actors working for free, fair and transparent elections, an inclusive transition and a brighter future for the country.

Kofi Annan , Chair of The Elders and the Kofi Annan Foundation and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, will lead the delegation. He will be joined by Mary Robinson , former President of Ireland and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and Lakhdar Brahimi , former Foreign Minister of Algeria and UN diplomat.

The delegation expects to meet political leaders, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, the diplomatic community, civil society representatives and media.