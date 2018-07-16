Anas Speaks On Investigative Journalism

Investigative Journalism in Ghana: what role can and should it have in our media houses, as part of our media communications industry, and within society? How important is it as a communications tool within our society for uncovering pertinent issues? What kind of impact has Ghana’s Anas Aremeyaw Anas had on these issues and questions?

These are some of the questions being explored and discussed at Esther Armah’s EAA Media Productions annual media summit on Thursday from 5.30 pm to 8 pm at Webster University Ghana campus in East Legon.

The release of No. 12 ignited a firestorm of praise and critique about investigative journalism in Ghana. The loudest critique is that what Anas does with undercover reporting cannot be classified as ‘journalism’. Others are of the view that Anas’ work is a service to society and should be commended.

This annual media summit is specifically designed for the media to explore its industry, how it functions, where it fails and how it can and must strengthen for its future. With that vision, this year’s theme interrogates Investigative Journalism in Ghana and its future.

We combine the rigour of the Academy in exploring the issue with the practical challenges of working newsrooms as we explore the direction of investigative journalism.

We explore what it is not; what it can be and why we must reimagine investigative journalism’s place in our world of working media and academic media communications.

Money, mission, motion and mayhem – these areas were the source of heated debate with contradictory views. Money - who pays for such investigations? Mission – what is the intention with investigative journalism? Mayhem – how do the results impact Ghana’s power structures?

This year’s #reimagineGH2018 is with Webster University Ghana Campus, where Esther Armah is Adjunct Faculty of Media Communications. This is the 3rd year that Webster Ghana has been the site of Armah’s #reImagineGH: Stories and Standards media summit.

Christa Sanders, Webster University Campus Director said, “We believe that the practice of investigative journalism is more relevant than ever before and so Webster University Ghana is honoured to host Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Esther Armah as we explore this topic. One of Webster University's most popular majors is Media Communications and classes are geared towards equipping our students with the necessary skills to effectively design and execute their own journalistic investigations.

Therefore, hosting such a program is fully in line with our curricular offerings and furthermore, provides a unique opportunity to debate investigative journalism with one of the most renowned investigative journalists of our time. It is our hope that the program will afford the public an opportunity to “look behind the mask” and understand how investigative journalism is an effective communications tool”.

This year’s summit is also in partnership with AWMA (Alliance of Women in Media Africa). AWMA’s Convener and Founder, Shamima Muslim Alhassan says: - “There are so many issues affecting women today that get swept under the carpet with the refrain ‘where is the evidence?’

These issues are within politics, the economy and media too. No-one will uncover and tell these stories for us unless we get interested today. We hope this session will excite and challenge more women to take up investigative journalism. Investigative journalism should not be left to men alone.”

The Summit’s audience is Ghana’s Media industry; from media houses and newsrooms to the Academy. The Summit invites and welcomes Journalists from online, radio, television and print; Editors; Media Owners; Media Communications faculty and students; Media watchdog organizations, as well as civil society organizations, focused on challenging issues such as corruption, sexual violence and inequality.