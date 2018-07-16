Second Annual Executive Women Network Conference Slated For October 12th 2018

A group photograph of some Executive Women Network members at last year’s conference

The Executive Women Network, a non-profit organisation of women leaders in senior management and executive positions in private organisations and women entrepreneurs of well established businesses in Ghana has announced October 12th, 2018 as the date for its second annual conference.

The second edition of the conference is schedule to be held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra under the theme Implementing Brand Ghana: The role of Women Leaders.

The annual conference brings together women in business and national leadership to discuss and map out strategic initiatives to project and promote Ghana as an investment and tourism destination. The maiden conference held in October 2017, under the theme Rebranding Ghana to drive business growth – the perspective of women leaders, attracted close to 300 participants and outlined practical actions to position Ghana positively for business and investment.

A statement from the Network stated the 2018 conference will build on the success of the maiden edition and call for action to implement the outcomes of the conference.

The statement reads “We are delighted to announce the 2nd annual EWN conference is scheduled for October 12th 2018 at the Labadi Beach Hotel. The conference to be held under the theme: Implementing Brand Ghana - the role of women leaders, will host over 300 women leaders to collectively map out practical strategies to implement brand Ghana and position our country as a true destination for investment, tourism and business”.

“Last year’s conference was a massive success with participants calling for concrete and actionable steps to effectively promote Brand Ghana. We will build on the success of last year and go a step further to craft implementation plans to project and position Ghana for business, investment and tourism”. The statement concluded.

The maiden edition which was chaired by the First Lady, H.E. Rebecca Akufo-Addo attracted eminent panelists including Patrick Awuah, Founder & President of Ashesi University, Patience Akyianu, Group CEO of Hollard Ghana, Lucy Quist, International Business leader & founder of Quist Blue Diamond, Theresa Ayoade, CEO of Charterhouse, Professor Robert Hinson of the University of Ghana Business School among others.

This year's conference is expected to attract distinguished speakers, panelists and participants from business, politics, academia and civil society.

About Executive Women Network (EWN)

Executive Women Network (EWN), is a non-profit organization of women in senior management and executive positions in private organizations and women entrepreneurs of well established businesses in Ghana.

